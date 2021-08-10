Junior A.D. Brown, passed on August 6th in Crossville, TN at the age of 86. He was born to John Otis Brown and Elsie C. Brown in Sheridan, MO on April 13, 1935. He spent most of his adult life in the Saint Louis Metro area, where he worked and retired from Laclede Steel. He was preceeded in death by his parents and his youngest son, Jeffrey Brown. Additional family loss included his sister, Anita Shehorn and brother, Elton Brown, both of Granite City, IL.
The U.S. Army called A.D. to duty in the late 50’s and he served his country in Germany during the Cold War.
A.D. was the loving husband of Doris Brown (Ledbetter). Doris and A.D. were married in Hazelwood, MO and would have celebrated their 43rd anniversary next month. A.D. is survived by his oldest son, Steve (Tina) and grandchildren Zach (Nikki) and Alex, of Columbia, MO as well as Jeff’s daughters, Brittany and Magan. A.D. was blessed to have his wife, son, Steve, grandson, Zach and niece, Carla by his side when he passed. He was great grandpa to numerous grandchildren and during his illness was able to enjoy regular updates and photos of Zach and Nikki’s first born, Caroline Rose – his newest “grand.”
When niece, Carla Ireland, lost both parents, Uncle A.D. and Aunt Doris became and even more important part of her life. Carla, her husband Shane and their children Adrianna, Quinton and Wesley filled a special place in A.D.’s heart, especially during his extended illness. While miles apart, Carla was never more than a phone call away.
A.D. was a real outdoorsman. He especially loved hunting and fishing. Prior to retirement, he and Doris traveled extensively. Following retirement, they moved to Lake Tansi, TN, where they enjoyed small town living for the past sixteen years.
A.D. loved his family, his country, God and his Trump hat. He was a true patriot.
For those wanting to honor A.D. with a charitable donation, the family will appreciate donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or your favorite Alzheimer’s or Hospice chapter.
In celebration of A.D.’s life a visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Brian Magnuson officiating.