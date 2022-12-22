June Schneider

June M. Schneider (97) of Granite City, peacefully went home on December 20, 2022.
June was born on April 13, 1925, in Addieville, Illinois, a daughter to Rudolph and Vacal (Finke) Kampe. She married Stanley Schneider on September 2, 1949, in Arkansas, and he passed away on December 10, 1980.
During her life, June was employed several places including General Steel, Central Christian Church, and she retired from the Granite City School District where she last served as a secretary in the main office of the high school. June logged over 10,000 hours of volunteer service with St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary enjoying her work in the gift shop.
June enjoyed years of traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. She enjoyed tending and watching her flowers grow, sitting on her back patio, and reading mountains of books.
June was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, Il.
June has always been a blessing to her family. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Diane (Craig) Signall and Karen (Karen) Schneider and one son Steven (Lori) Schneider, 4 grandchildren, Erin (Chad) Watson, Kelly (Chad) Lamb, Benjamin Schneider, and Alex Schneider and 6 great-grandchildren, Brennan, Carter, and Wyatt Watson, and Bayler, Emmery, and Brooks Lamb. June is also survived by her brother Kent (Margo) Kampe and her sister-in-law, Trudy Schneider, and nieces & nephews.
Anyone who knew June, knew a humble, gentle, kind spirit who enjoyed a long life, well lived!
To offer praise for June’s life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, at Hope Lutheran Church on Wabash Avenue in Granite City, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating.
A graveside service will follow at St John’s Cemetery in Granite City, Il.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hope Lutheran Church or Old Six Mile Historical Society.