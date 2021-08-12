June Marie Makina, 66, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Thurs. Aug. 12, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born May 26, 1955 in to the late Andrew & Mabel (Richardson) Cuvar.
She married Danny Eugene Makina. He preceded her in death.
June had worked for A.G. Edwards/Wells Fargo. She was a member of Faith in the Word Church and loved to golf and spend time with her daughter and grandson.
She is survived by a daughter: Danielle Kinworthy of Granite City; 2 step-daughters: Lasima (Matthew) Packett of Indianapolis, IN and Lacie (Steve) Barger of LaPorte, IN; a grandson: Wesley Ryan Kinworthy of Granite City; 3 brothers: Jim Cuvar of Granite City, Leonard Cuvar of Middletown, OH and David Cuvar of Bunker Hill, IL and many other dear extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Robert, Stanley, Danny and Andy Cuvar.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 14, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Eddie Linhart officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd.
