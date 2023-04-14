June Lee Carr, 87, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Thurs. Apr. 13, 2023 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL.
She was born Dec. 29, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Leslie & Irene (Palmer) Lobsinger.
On Feb. 5, 1955, she married Kenneth Douglas Carr in Maplewood, IL. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 2021.
June is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law: William & Lynnea Carr of Granite City and Robert & Laura Carr of Staunton, IL; 4 grandchildren: Brian (Angel) Carr, Amie Clemens, Dustin (Diane) Rieger and Stacy (David) Parrish; 5 great-grandchildren: Reese Rieger, Jaeden Rieger, Addyson Clemens, Elliott Carr and Emerson Carr; and 2 brothers: Kenney and Donnie Lobsinger.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Lobsinger; and 4 sisters: Jackie Doss, Linda Atkins, Carol Lane and Pat Lieb.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wed. Apr. 19, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory where services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thurs. Apr. 20, 2023. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
