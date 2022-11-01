Julie Ann Knight, 51, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home after a courageous and valiant battle with cancer. She was born May 27, 1971 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James Lewis Sr. and the late JoAnn Thornton. Julie married the love of her life, Craig S. Knight in 2001 at The Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas and he survives. She was an office coordinator at Premier Dental in St. Louis with 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Family was the center of her life and she was devoted to her children, always supporting and cheering them on in their many extracurricular and sporting events through the years and even assisting as a coach. Through the past several years, Julie was an advocate for cancer patients and survivors, working with service dogs to bring comfort to children at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, had a special love for all children and was always looking to give love to others in any way possible. She also enjoyed family vacations, decorating and her days of shopping. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, Chase Knight of Granite City; a daughter, Abby Knight of Granite City; four siblings, Jim Lewis of Troy, Steve Lewis of Madison, Carmon Lewis of Texas and Dawn Berry of Cape Fair, Missouri; two special nephews, Cory and Dylan Lewis of Granite City; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Jane Knight of Granite City; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Sheila Knight of Tampa, Florida; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tammy and Tom Roberts of Granite City and Robin and Aaron Flynn of Granite City; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many cherished friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Got You Six Support Dogs in Maryville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com