Judy M. Reeves, 70, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born January 29, 1952 in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late John and Edith (Howell) Hendrix. Judy was a devout Christian, loved studying the Bible and loved singing and playing the guitar through the years. She enjoyed attending Alpha Omega Church in Collinsville, crocheting, had a love of elephants and all things red. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Greg) Elliott of Witt, Illinois, Carla (Kim) Terry of Collinsville and Joyce (James) Hollen of Granite City; a son, Anthony Reeves of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Gregory Elliott, Kassandra Beel, Jeremy Terry, Jessy Hollen, Haley Mason and Emily Hollen; twelve great grandchildren; two sisters, Delena (Hank) Kofron of Doe Run, Missouri and Anna Charlene Akridge of Missouri; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Reeves; a grandson, David Elliott; two sisters, Shirley Shaefer and Wanda Fay Hendrix and a brother, John Hendrix Jr. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Connect Church, 1417 Herbert Street in South Roxana on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Dan Smith officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow services in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Connect Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deadline extended again for driver's licenses and ID's
- Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests
- Man dies, woman injured in dog fighting incident
- Motorcyclist injured in East Alton crash
- Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates
- Alton School District administrators to retire
- Stephen and Sandra Young
- Madison County Fair starts next week
- Motorcyclist killed in River Road crash
- Brighton-Bunker Hill Road upgrade update