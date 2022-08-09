Judy Johnson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, August 5, 2022 at River Crossing Care Center in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on November 27, 1955 in Miami, FL to Hector and Eneida (Martinez) Sanabria.
Judy married Jeffery Johnson in Granite City, IL on September 13, 1986.
The loving wife and mother retired from Gateway Regional Medical Center after 30 years of service as a respiratory therapist. She enjoyed watching all sports but she particularly liked football and NASCAR. She loved her dogs and everyone’s children as she considered herself a grandmother to all children.
Besides her husband, Judy is survived by a daughter, Emily (Jacob) Adams of Granite City; 2 brothers: Hector Sanabria of Rogers, AR and Robert Sanabria of Lebanon, IL; a cousin, Theresa Abel of Dubach, LA and extended family members in Miami, FL.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.