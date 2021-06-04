Ms. Judy Ann Towne departed this life and joined her Lord and Savior at 3:41 a.m. on Tuesday, June, 1, 2021 at the Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville.
Judy was born April 1, 1953 in Marianna, Arkansas, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hughes) Towne.
Judy was a computer specialist and had worked for McDonnell Douglas and IBM and retired from Boeing after many years of dedicated service.
Judy was a founding and faithful member of the Anchored in Truth Ministries Church in Edwardsville. She was very artistic and creative and had a flair for floral designing. She created beautiful memories helping with many weddings, funerals and other celebrations throughout over 20 years of being in the floral business. She enjoyed macramé in her earlier years. Judy cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family, friends and her church family.
Judy leaves to cherish her memory, four brothers, Wayne Towne of Alton, Ronald Towne of Glen Carbon, Ellis Wright of Centreville and Steve Towne of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews; Darren McClelland of St. Louis, Steve Towne of St. Louis, Damika Towne Hawkins of Tucker, Georgia, Tamika Towne of Jefferson City, Missouri and John Towne serving with the United States Navy; other nieces; nephews; a host of friends and other extended family.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Anchored in Truth Ministries Church, 510 Garfield Avenue in Edwardsville on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 with Bishop Jason C. Brewer officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorial contributions may be given to Anchored in Truth Ministries.