Judy A. Modrusic, 74, of Granite City and formerly of Venice, Illinois passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. She was born January 27, 1947 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Harold E. and Catherine (Mangiaracino) Buechele. Judy was a self employed beautician with over 40 years of service to her many friends and customers. She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a longtime member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice. She was also a member of the Venice Social Club, American Legion Post #307 Auxiliary in Venice where she was active with the the Color Guard and the AMVETS Post #204 Auxiliary in Madison.
In addition to her beloved husband, Nick Modrusic, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Nick and Kim Modrusic of Swansea and Chris and Shauna Modrusic of Pontoon Beach; four grandchildren, Emily, Taylor and McKenna Modrusic and Gaven Modrusic; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Andy Modrusic of Granite City; brother, Ron Buechele of St. Louis; her loving dog, Maddie; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, Memorial visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant.
Memorials may be made to Renee’s Rescue Sanctuary. Irwin Chapel of Granite City entrusted with arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com