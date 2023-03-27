Judith A. “Judie” Wofford, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home. She was born February 16, 1947, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Sherley “Joe” and Della E. (Thornton) Harkey. She married Curtis S. Wofford on July 2, 1966, in Granite City and he passed away on September 17, 2020. She retired after many years of dedicated service in management and as a bank teller with several credit unions in the area. She enjoyed tending to her yard and gardening, her trips to the casinos and taking many trips with family and friends to Biloxi, Las Vegas and to the beach throughout the years. She and her husband were quite the dancers and enjoyed attending fundraisers and receptions. She also enjoyed playing cards and games with her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with them. She had a special love for animals and cherished her dog, China. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel and Gary Sauer of St. Louis, Missouri and Monica and Aaron Stouffer of O’Fallon, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jessica and Anthony Leopold, Logan Ehrenreich, Gabriel Stouffer and Abigail Stouffer; two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Elijah; two brothers, David Harkey and Joe Harkey; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA to support animals in need and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
