Judith Marie Haverman, 79, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL.
She was born on June 19, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL to Norman J. Fricke and Euphemia Marie (Timper) Fricke.
Judith was a cook at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, IL for 17 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 2 daughters: Michelle Haverman of Granite City, IL and Cathy (Jason) Brandon of Granite City, IL; a grandson, Caleb Brandon of Granite City, IL and a brother, Edward Fricke of Sparta, IL.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
