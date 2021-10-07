Judianne Domitrovich, 62 of Granite City Illinois left this earth on Friday September 24, 2021. She battled medical issues for the last few years. Judi graduated from Granite City High School in 1977, where she earned the distinction of class clown.
Judi worked at Granite City Steel as a ladle assistant on the number two caster for many years. Judi was a lifelong lover of animals. When she was a young girl, she was playing with a rat. The rat bit her. To keep from getting in trouble by her mom, she said that she was bit by a squirrel instead of a rat. In High School, she took the family’s pet monkey to school. The monkey got a lot of attention and ended up in the Warrior yearbook. Judi took care of all the stray animals in the neighborhood and was the mom of six lucky cats.
Growing up a twin Judi was independent, outspoken and the protector of her twin sister Juli. She lived her life on her terms and rarely worried about what other people thought about her.
Judi is survived by her twin sister Juli Sarich of Austin, TX, her brother Ted Domitrovich of Plano, TX and her stepfather Frank Fedora of Granite, City IL. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathi Domitrovich, her mother MaryAnn Fedora, and her father Richard Domitrovich.
