Juanita P. Thompson, 87. passed away March 2, 2022 in Granite City.
Born August 15, 1934 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of Tomas and Jesusita (Rosales) Perez.
Juanita lived in San Antonio, Wood River, Hartford, Bethalto, Alton and Granite City. She taught in the Harlandale School District in San Antonio for 35 years and the became a substitute in Wood River and Cottage Hills for 2 years.
A devout Catholic who attended both St. Bernard Church (presently Holy Angels Parish) in Wood River and Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto for over 40 years.
She and her husband of 44 years, Kenneth E. Thompson where married June 26, 1969 in San Antonio. He died on March 24, 2013.
Surviving are her children, Fr. Stephen A. Thompson, a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, Jennifer A. Thompson (engaged to, Michael Buttry); grandchildren, Jordan C. Hurd, Kennedi E. Koetzle and Nathaliah Buttry; and sister, Francesca Lopez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Bertha Perez, Dolores Quintero, Beatrice Castillo, Mary Ann Perez, Ascension Perez and Tomas Perez, Jr.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, March 11 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.
Memorial may be made to Holy Angels Parish in Wood River, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Bethalto, Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, St. Mary and St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison or the Annual Fund at Holy Family Catholic School in Granite City.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.