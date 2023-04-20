Juanita Opal Hutchison, age 102, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday,
April 19, 2023 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Juanita was born on December 18,
1920 in Dover, TN, a daughter of the late James Alexander Clinard and Hettie E.
(Wallace) Clinard.
On October 5, 1940, Juanita married Theron Lester Hutchison, the love of her life
in Trigg County, Kentucky and Theron passed away on May 17, 2009. She was a
faithful member of Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church in Granite City, IL.
She enjoyed being outdoors working in her garden and planting flowers. Her
greatest joy was spending time with her family. Juanita loved life, she loved to
laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who
knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by a son,
Danny Hutchison; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Carlene Hutchison; and by her siblings,
Max Clinard, Margaret Townzen, Jeanette Knott, Audrey Mills, Mildred Nicholls,
Luther Clinard and Claude “Shorty” Ryder.
She is survived by her loving son, Larry (Cheryl) Hutchison of Granite City, IL;
proud grandmother to Brian (Stephanie) Hutchison, Jeffrey (Kristi) Hutchison, Dr.
Tim (fiancé Jennifer Brakebill) Hutchison and Todd Hutchison; 13 great-
grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; extended
family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral
service to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. Juanita will be
laid to rest next to Theron at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Edwardsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Southern
Illinois and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchaapel.com.