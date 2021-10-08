Juanita Buckingham, age 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Juanita was born on December 17, 1929 in Jacksonville, IL, a daughter of the late Charles Hamilton Ryan and Katherine Hasty.
On November 20, 1964, Juanita married Rex Buckingham, in Granite City, IL, and Rex passed away on March 6, 1999. Juanita was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church in Granite City, IL. She worked as a telephone operator at Illinois Bell for many years. Juanita enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. Juanita will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by two children, Waynette Spray and Gail Eaker; and by her siblings, Marjorie Moses, Vernon Ryan, Charles Ryan, Mary Jane Allen, Verda Stogsdill, Donald Ryan and Robert Ryan.
She is survived by her loving children, Gary (Deborah Gorsuch) Spray of Granite City, IL, Lori (Robert) Bush of Highland, IL and Rex (Joanie) Buckingham Jr. of Edwardsville, IL; dear step-children, Rick (Denise) Buckingham of Granite City, IL, Keith Buckingham of Hartford, IL, Sheila Buckingham of Granite City, IL and Sheree (Tim) White of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating. Juanita will be laid to rest next to Rex at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Word of Life Tabernacle. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
