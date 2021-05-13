Juan Gonzalas Alvarez, 64, of Collinsville, IL died on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Care Center at Cedar Grove in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born on December 14, 1956 in Mexico to Antonio and Maria Alvarez.
Juan married Susie Vasques in Texas.
The loving husband is survived by his wife, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Besides his parents, Juan is preceded in death by a son, Juan Vasques.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Wed. May 19, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL
