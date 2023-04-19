Joyce Fay Pertee, 76, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL.
She was born on May 4, 1946 in Clarksville, TN to Odine Riggs and Elizabeth (Faxton) Cook.
Joyce married Wayne Howland who preceded her in death then she remarried Grayell Slusher who also preceded her in death.
The loving mother and grandmother loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed karaoke and she also enjoyed decorating.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Tammy Howland of Granite City; a son, Steve Howland of Edwardsville, IL; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Jimmy Riggs of TN, Willard Riggs of TN and Ricky Gilbert of Granite City and a sister, Pat Securka of Cuba, MO. Also surviving is a special granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams of Granite City.
Besides her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Howland; 2 sons: Michael “Big Mike” Howland and Grayell Slusher, Jr; 2 brothers, Virgil Riggs and Charles Gilbert; 2 sisters, Gladys Johnson and Regina Gilbert and her companion, Robert “Bob” Preston.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd in Granite City.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com