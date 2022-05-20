Joyce Marie Dean, 63, of New Baden, IL, formally of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home.
She was born on July 3, 1958 in Granite City, IL to Wilton and Deloris (McCoy) Sexton.
Joyce was a member of the New Baden Library Book Club and she enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, movies and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 2 daughters: Amy Pulley of Columbia, IL and Jessica Dean of Belleville, IL; a son, Mathew Dean of New Baden, IL; 10 grandchildren: Justin, Brayden, Cassandra, Ian, Ivy, Gavin, Keagan, Kendall, Samantha and Jamison and 2 sisters: Gloria Bushnell and Karen Perigo. Joyce will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by a brother, Billy Gene Farless and 2 sisters: Sheila Chandler and Leita Turner.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.
