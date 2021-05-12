Joyce L. Miller, 89, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on April 29, 2021,
at her home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell 'Scud' Miller;
brothers: John Kibbons, Charles Kibbons
Survivors include her brother William McMurtrey;
children: Diana (Zeke) Rhodes, Robert (Colleen) Miller,
C. Miller, and Alice (Scott) McDonald;
grandchildren: Ben Bauer and Rhea (John) May;
great grandchildren: David Bauer, Isaac Bauer, Connor May, and Waylan May.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's honor may be sent to
St. John's Community Care Center, Collinsville, Illinois.
