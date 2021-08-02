Joyce J. Churchwell, 84, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at 8:54 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born May 25, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a daughter of the late Gomer and Lorene (Keith) Heil. She married Robert L. “Bob” Churchwell on October 1, 1960 at the Third Baptist Church in Granite City and he passed away on April 10, 2021. Joyce was a loving homemaker and had worked several years at Slate Law Firm in Granite City until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Holiday Shores Baptist Church in Edwardsville and enjoyed being a part of the JOY Seniors group. She enjoyed her days of sewing and made many beautiful quilts and many unique Halloween costumes for her grandchildren throughout the years. She was also talented baker and enjoyed baking and decorating many wedding cakes. She and her husband enjoyed their many travels in their camper and were devoted members of Campers on Mission through the Illinois Baptist State Association, partnering with many churches, church plants, and mission congregations working together to advance the gospel in Illinois and throughout the world. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Mark and Jennifer Churchwell of Maryville, Lora and Ken Fuller of Granite City, Cheri and David McCaslin of Kansas City, Missouri and Stacy and Stephen Morrissey of Coronado, California; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Alisa and Stephen Moyer, Derek and Aurora Churchwell, Lyndsay Fuller, Kylie Fuller, Tegan McCaslin, Duncan and Emily McCaslin, Josie Morrissey and Mallory Morrissey; five great grandchildren, Norah, Joshua, Micah and Caleb Moyer and Ada Churchwell; a brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Debra Heil of Granite City; two sisters-in-law, Donna Bick of Tennessee and JoAnn Yonan of South Carolina; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Robert Hahn. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Robert Lemon officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made IL Baptist State Assn (Campers on Mission), 3085 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com