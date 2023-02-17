Joyce I. Lignoul, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at her home in Granite City. She was born July 24, 1931, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Dwight and Helen (Falter) Jackson. Joyce married Gustave E. Lignoul on June 25, 1949, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and he passed away on April 28, 2019. Joyce retired from the Granite City School District after 20 years of dedicated service as a school teacher. She had graduated from S.I.U.E. in 1967 and was a member of the Illinois Teachers Association. She is a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She and her husband enjoyed over 20 years of participating with the Senior Olympics and made many trips to National Senior Games. She enjoyed her days of traveling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gustave D. "Gus" and Kim Lignoul of Granite City and John and Becky Lignoul of Port Charlotte, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tim Connolly of Granite City; eleven grandchildren and spouses, Chad and Alicia Lignoul, Lori and Justin Hawthorne, Mason and Jennifer Connolly, Tim and Heather Connolly Jr., Eddie and Krista Connolly, Andrea and Jason Sitzes, Ashley and Max Kipfer, Tyler and Kali Lignoul, Bridgett Burns, Wade Burns and Shane Burns; twenty one great grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Cameron, Camden, Easton, Chase H., Jaxon, Jacy, Evan, Patrick, Quinn, Emilee, Logan, Parker, Aleah, Chase K., Alexys, Austin, Shawn, Mariah and Alicen; two great-great grandchildren, Brookelyn and Wyatt; two nieces; seven nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and James Jackson and a nephew, Jeff Jackson.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with Reverend Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com