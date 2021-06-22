Joyce Ellen Gushleff, 74, of Mitchell, Illinois passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was born March 22, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois, a daughter of the late Laverne and Estelle (Scott) Johnson. She married Gerald K. Gushleff Sr. on March 2, 1970 and he passed away on November 26, 2016. Joyce was a loving homemaker and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She had a love for animals and enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends in the deaf community. She loved sports and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and many gameshows on the television. She is survived by a son, Jerry K. Gushleff Jr. of Mitchell; two twin brothers, Doug Johnson of Rockford and Dave (Nancy) Johnson of Dixon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com