Joyce Elaine Fuller Bodi, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born July 4, 1936 in Omaha, Illinois, a daughter of the late William Dale and Opal Maggie (Hall) Murphy. Joyce married Paul L. Fuller on March 28, 1953 in Granite City and he passed away on December 21, 1976. She later married Joseph John Bodi on June 5, 1993 in Granite City and he passed away on October 22, 2017. Throughout the years she had worked for Colonial Bank and for St. Elizabeth Hospital. She had also worked many years as a Home Interiors sales consultant prior to her retirements. She was a longtime faithful member of City Temple in Granite City where she had been active in the choir and Bible Study, served as a Sunday School teacher and a Vacation Bible School worker. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Paula Brown of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Linda Fuller of Hazelwood, Missouri; four grandchildren, Amanda and Frans VanVoorst, Jared Brown, Jason Fuller and Amy Fuller; three great grandchildren, Dustin, Damon and Danielle VanVoorst; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William C. and Sam Murphy of Mulberry, Florida and Mark and Lori Murphy of Eldorado, Illinois; several step-children; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Brown; a brother and sister-in-law, Denny and Barb Murphy and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Bud Barker. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sam Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to City Temple and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems
- St. Louis man charged in Wood River crimes
- Cocaine bust reported in Bethalto
- Deadline extended again for driver's licenses and IDs
- Wood River Police seek help in finding missing man
- Illinois DCFS audit revealed
- Clean up resumes after record rainfall
- Meth possession arrest in Bethalto
- Alton Memorial Hospital recognized for three specialties
- Record rainfall hits St. Louis area