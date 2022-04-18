Joyce Ann Suydam, 76, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:05 pm at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on August 2, 1945 to the late Roy and Thelma (McIntosh) Criss in Granite City, IL.
On July 30, 1988 Joyce married Edward Suydam in St. Louis, MO. He precedes her in death.
Joyce enjoyed playing games, loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, scrolling Facebook and watching her Soap Operas, Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless were her favorites. Joyce also spent many years as a bar maid.
She is survived by her Daughter, Marsha (Walker) Hill of Granite City, IL; a son: Calvin Dale Walker of Granite City, IL; a step- daughter: Christine Weldon of Granite City, IL; a step-son: Edward Suydam Jr of Peoria, IL; 6 grandchildren: Sarah Hill, Kyle Evans, Shawn Evans, Julia Weldon, Susan Terrell, Jared Suydam and Shawn Suydam; 6 great grandchildren, a brother Roger Criss of Rocklin, CA ; a sister-in-law: Ann Moylan of Granite City, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Joyce is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Ronald Nation and Bobby Criss; a sister: Thelma Morris; and a step son: Nicholas Evans.
A visitation for Joyce will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
