Joyce Adeline Hewlett, 76, of Granite City, IL, born on July 20, 1944, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 18, 2021. Joyce lived a full and meaningful life. She raised 4 wonderful children with her husband and loved each new grandchild and great-grandchild as her family grew.
She loved completely and unconditionally. She carried herself with grace, walked with integrity, and prayed for her loved ones every night. Her presence was one of comfort, patience, and light. Family was everything to her and she always put them first.
Joyce also led a very active life. She enjoyed playing rummy with her card buddies, chair yoga, going to the salon, being out in nature, taking in the beautiful views, tending to her various flowers, feeding the birds, and forever battling those pesky squirrels who just wouldn’t leave her bird feeders alone. Joyce had a sense of adventure and loved to travel with loved ones, as well. She always looked forward to her trips to Tunica and gambling on the boat, and enjoyed relaxing in beautiful rustic cabins in the mountains. Even after becoming a great-grandmother, Joyce went to Hawaii to watch whales and hike through hardened lava and black sand beaches.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Billy Dean Hewlett, her parents, Herman and Lillian (Harris) Sellers, and two brothers, Eldred and Gerald Sellers.
Surviving are her children, Scott Hewlett of Ashland, IL, Mike (Trina) Hewlett of Troy, IL, Stacie (Keith) Snow of Troy, IL, Karie (Theo) Adams of Granite City, IL; six grandchildren, Brooke, Anthony (Matt), Serena (Adam), Joshua, Brittany and Trevor, two great grandchildren, Christian and Nora; a sister Eileen of Rapid City, South Dakota; many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her beautiful life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, IL on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Jennifer Sowell Glover officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for a memorial tree to be planted near Bill and Joyce's cremation bench at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates and will be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com