Joy Joann White, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Joy was born on April 29, 1933.
Joy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. She retired from Granite City Steel as a clerk in the store room after many years of dedicated service. Joy cherished the time she spent with her family and she will be remembered for the love and support she gave to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. White Jr; mother, Ethel (Vandeveer) Shelton; father, Luther Williams and step-father, John Shelton.
Joy is survived by her loving children, Michael (Julie) Willis, Brian (Vicki) Willis, Paul Willis, Renee (Clayton) Dickerson, David (Teresa) White and Roxanna (Jay Luhr) White; proud grandmother to twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Rick McNeely officiating. Joy will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
