Joshua Christopher Chenevert, 23, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born May 2, 1998 in Belleville. He was employed with TForce Freight in St. Louis after two years of dedicated service with UPS Freight as a forklift operator. Josh was a 2016 graduate of Collinsville High School and grew into an intelligent young man who was well versed with financials and loved working the stock market. He was a very quiet, deep-thinking soul who was very spiritual and always looking to help other people. He loved his Ford Mustang and enjoyed his days of skateboarding. Josh loved his family, cherished being at home and proclaimed to his beloved parents that this past year was the best year of his life. He will be remembered for the love of being “our baby” and special times spent with family and friends. He is survived and will forever be missed by his beloved mom and dad, Christopher T. and Kammy D. (Dalton) Chenevert of Maryville; his cherished dachshund, Winston; grandmothers, Karen Dalton of Granite City and Faye Chenevert of Granite City; grandfather, Danny Dalton of Granite City; uncle, Danny Dalton of Granite City; aunts, Cristy Dalton of Edwardsville and Renee (Wayne) Myers of Robertsville, Missouri; cousins, Brittany Dalton, Ashton Dalton, Aliyah Taylor and Brylon Mora; other aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Jerry Chenevert; grandmother, Calley Hayes and uncle, Matthew Chenevert. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
