Josephine Delores Motil, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City, IL.
She was born August 2, 1930, in Madison, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Pekic) Stefanac.
She married the love of her life, Mike Motil, Jr., on July 2, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, IL. They enjoyed over 65 years of love, devotion, and nearly inseparable companionship until his death on January 1, 2015.
Josephine’s family was her life and she heartily and successfully fulfilled her mission as a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed preparing Sunday and holiday dinners and robustly encouraged everyone to “Eat!” She was an excellent baker and will be remembered by family and friends near and far for her coveted nut roll; if you were gifted with one of her nut rolls, you knew you were someone special. Josephine was an enthusiastic dancer of the polka and swing dance, an avid canner of vegetables from Mike’s garden, a master word search puzzler, and a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She was a long-time parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, a member of the Altar Society, and a volunteer with the church’s Sunshine Funeral Luncheon team.
Josephine is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Beverly Motil of Rochester, MN, and Hon. Ronald and Catherine Motil of Maryville, IL; five grandchildren: Michele (Michael) Pazarena, Ashley Motil, Katie (Will) Flinner, Benjamin (Alexa) Motil, and Gregory Motil (Jamie Smith); and three great-grandchildren: Eli and Evelyn Motil, and Jude Flinner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Motil, all of her sisters and brothers-in-law, and many dear friends.
Josephine led a life of simple pleasures including a clean and comfortable home filled with the love and laughter of family and friends. She was a strong survivor and will be remembered for her sweet disposition and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, who now take comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and, at long last, has been joyfully reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Mike.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the nursing home for her care during this difficult past year and especially Vitas Hospice Care for their attentive and compassionate care over the last several weeks.
In celebration of Josephine’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating. The family is requesting that all visitors wear masks. Burial will follow where Josephine will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church or Vitas Hospice. Condolences can be made online at irwinchapel.com.