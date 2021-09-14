Josephine Ann Miofsky passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 3:05pm on September 12, 2021 at the age of 99 years and 120 days old. She was born Josephine Ponce on May 15, 1922 in Venice Illinois, the second daughter of Joseph Ponce, 27, and Nicoletta (Lena) Shambro, 19.
Josie was a graduate of Venice High School. Early in life she worked at the National Enamel Stamping Company NESCO in Granite City Illinois making Graniteware bakeware, and later with the Department of Defense as a contract specialist in the procurement department for U.S. Army Aviation Systems Command AVSCOM and U.S. Army Troop Support Command TROSCOM in St. Louis Missouri.
She was a loving homemaker, wonderful cook who mastered the art of pressure cooking, wife and mother. She grew up in a Gold Star family, having lost her oldest brother Oscar Ponce in WWII.
She married Andrew C. Miofsky, who predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Ann (Joe) Graklanoff, sister Mattia (John) Mannina, sister Margaret (Frank) Greenwald, sister Dolores (Don) Parente.
Josie and Andy had one son, Andrew Miofsky (& Susan), who survives her, along with grandchildren Christopher Miofsky of Denver CO, Emily Miofsky (& Mark Martinez) of Collinsville IL, Nicholas Miofsky of Glen Carbon IL, and great grandson Carson Joseph Miofsky. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Ina) Ponce and her sister Gloria (Pete) Fields.
Through the years she attended St. Mark’s Parish, St. Mary’s Parish, Sacred Heart Parish and St. Cecelia’s Parish as life took her from Venice, to Madison, to Granite City, eventually to Glen Carbon IL.
She enjoyed socializing with her many relatives, shopping at all the big stores in St. Louis, Famous Barr, Stix Baer & Fuller, Scruggs Vanderbilt & Barney, sampling chocolates at Mavrakos Fine Candy, and dancing to the Big Band music at the Chase Park Plaza, but most of all, she loved watching Cardinal Baseball and Wheel of Fortune.
Things she experienced during her lifetime are many, but imagine these few, such as television, air conditioning, mobile telephones, microwaves, internet, Amazon at her doorstep and Alexa in her house, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, Ho Chi Minh, Castro, FDR, JFK, MLK, Wall Street Crash, Pearl Harbor, Atomic Bombs (2 of them), McDonald’s hamburgers (billions of them), Hippies, Baby Boom (thank you), Birth of Israel, heart transplant surgery, a man walking on the Moon, and 9/11 on US soil.
The family will have a private visitation Saturday September 18, at the Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N Kansas Street, Edwardsville IL 62025. Phone number 618-656-7577. Burial will be at next to her husband in the Miofsky gravesite at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville Illinois.
Andy and Josie, along with their friends were active members of the Church and the Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, 4225 Old Alton Road, Granite City IL 62040. The Knights donate thousands of dollars each year to local churches, schools, charities, and annual scholarships.