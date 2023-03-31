Joseph Shane

Joseph R Shane
89 years old of O’Fallon Illinois Born Dec 24 1933 in Granite City Illinois passed away Thursday March 30th 2023 at Addington Place of Edwardsville Illinois
Mr. Shane was a Marine Corp Korean War Veteran he was preceded in death by his parents Winfrey &Susan Catherine(Ganno) Shane his Brother Thomas R Shane of Garland, TX, wife’s Dolores A Shane, Betty J Shane, Beatrice Shane, 2 children, Edward J Shane, Frances K Shane and Granddaughter Tracy A Stokes.
Surviving Brothers and Sister James E Shane of Ca, Martha L Simpson of Granite City Il, Charles A Shane of Alton Il, William B Shane of Ontario Canada, Robert W Shane of MO
Surviving Children are Debra M (Shane) Arnett Todd of Collinsville Illinois, Susan C (Shane) Wells Tom of Keystone Heights, Fl, Patricia L (Shane) Moore Steven Scott of Alton Il, Diane D (Shane) Fife Jim, Richard R Shane
5 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
Visitation is 4/4/2023 09:00 to 11:45. Funeral service at 11:45 at Thomas Saksa Edwardsville Il
Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St Louis Mo.