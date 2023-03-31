Joseph Shane

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early. Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early. Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.