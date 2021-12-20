Joseph “Bob” Robert Ponce, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 10:04pm on December 17, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born on June 11, 1938 in Venice Illinois to Joseph and Nicoletta (Lena) Ponce. He was one of eight children who learned to rely on each other when times were tough. They were a Gold Star family having lost a sibling in WWII.
Bob attended Venice (IL) High School where he met the love of his life Ina Mae (Cockrill) Ponce. Bob and Ina married on September 5, 1959 and would go on to spend the next 62 years together. After marriage Bob graduated from Saint Louis University in 1961 with a Civil Engineering degree. He worked at the Illinois Department of Transportation until he retired.
Bob and Ina had 5 children: Cathy, Danny, Patty (Stanley), Janet (Shrodes) and Tony; in-laws: Julie Ponce, Chris Stanley, Bruce Shrodes; 12 grandchildren: Jason Claude, Christina Claude, Jocelyn Claude, Tommy Ponce, Jeff Ponce, Caty Happe, Zachary Ward, Maddy Ward, Ashlei Greathouse, Brenden Ponce, Mitchell Ponce, Amanda Ponce; 8 great grandchildren: Roxy, Mabel Kevin, Madison, Gracie, Kylie, Levi and Luke.
Bob loved life and most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family members, and friends. Always on the go and willing to do anything. Bob greeted everyone with a warm loving smile, infectious laugh, genuine kindness, and a warm heart that drew family and friends to him. He was extremely loved and adored by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Hometown Dream charity. Further information can be found on Facebook or direct donations can be made via Venmo @thehometowndream
The family will have a private celebration of Bob's life. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.