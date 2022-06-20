Joseph Paul Pellazari, 37, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June18, 2022 in Granite City.
He was born on July 11, 1984 in Granite City, IL to Darrell Pellazari and Betty (Lindsay) Clark.
Jospeh is survived by his father, Darrell Pellazari; step mother, Missy Pellazari of Granite City; step father, Joe Clark of Caseyville; a son, Kail Pellazari of Granite City and 4 brothers: Jason Wayne Pellazari of Wood River, Johnny Lee Pellazari III of Granite City, Joshua Robert Pellazari of Granite City and Jacob Allen Pellazari of Wood River. Also surviving are 2 step brothers: A.J. Holliday of Granite City and Baron Gibson of Delhi; 4 step sisters: Selina Sampson of Evans, IL, Andrea Harris of Granite City, Candra Holliday of Granite City and Haley Gibson of Brussels, IL; 2 aunts and uncles: Judy and Scott Jenkins and Lisa Pellazari and Eric Gray.
Besides his mother, Joseph is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Johnny and Ann Pellazari and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Della Lindsay.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
