Joseph R. “Bob” Masterson, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:16 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home. He was born December 25, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky, a son of the late Robert Levi and Anna Mae (Hall) Masterson. He married Mary Lynn (Childress) Masterson on March 10, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada and she survives. He retired from Delivery Network in Madison, Illinois after several years of service as a transportation broker. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed flower gardening with his wife, pitching horseshoes and bowling. In his early days, he enjoyed playing many sports including basketball, soccer and softball. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Edward C. (Christine) Masterson of St. Louis; daughter, Amy Jo Wood of St. Louis; stepson, Rob Holland of Granite City; two stepdaughters, Donna (Jeff) Reedy of Glen Carbon and Barbara (James) Brown of Bethalto; eleven grandchildren, Taylor “D.J.” Dace, Jacob Masterson, Sarah Masterson, Devin Wood, Dillon Wood, Steven Holland, Brandi Howell, Abigail Lalor, Jean Lalor, Mark Holland and Natalie Paschedag; several great grandchildren; brother, Daniel E. (Dolores) Masterson of Indiana; sister, Mary Ann Boone of Kentucky; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Masterson. In celebration of his life and in accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be made online at www.stjude.org, mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or can be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
