Joseph M. Lehne, 71, of Granite City, Il passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in his home.
He was born July 5, 1950 in St. Louis, Mo to the late Jack and Ruth (McClaskey) Lehne.
Joseph married his loving wife Susan Leonard on September 26, 1981 at St. John’s in Granite City, she survives.
He was an Army veteran and worked as a Machinist for McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) for 33 years prior to his retirement in 2004.
“Lehne” was a member of the Mexican Honorary Commission, and owned Ernie and Annie’s Tavern with his wife. Joe was a golf enthusiast, an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he and Sue loved to spend yearly vacations in Maui, Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter; Danielle (Patrick) Sparks; 2 sons; Joey (Maggie) Lehne and Sean (Hope) Lehne; 7 grandchildren: Reide, Roman, Layne, Coby, Mackenzie, Liam and Luna; and 2 sisters: Mary Franz and Beth Chiappa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
