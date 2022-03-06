Joseph Harris

Joseph “Joe” Robert Harris, age 89 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Joe was born on September 16, 1932 in Dover, TN, a son of the late Elvis and Bessie (Anglin) Harris.
On September 22, 1956, Joe married Wanda Kay Smith, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Joe was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. He retired from National Lead as a crane man after many years of dedicated service. Joe enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and working in his garden on a beautiful day. Joe was also a talented musician who could play any string instrument. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Joe was a devoted family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Harris and Elsie Hooper; and by a brother, Edward “Levi” Harris.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Wanda Kay Harris of Granite City, IL; loving children, Diane (Steven Gray) Robbins of Ozark, MO and Randy (Beth Shadrick) Harris of Fancy Farm, KY; dear brother, Armon (Rosie) Harris of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Dustin (Chelsea) Harris, Katie (Daniel) Elliott, Michelle Dawson and Christopher (Laila) Sixkiller; proud great-grandfather to Drake, Briley, Peyton, Jackson, Kyler and Sam; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Mark King officiating. Joe will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.