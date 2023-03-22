Joseph “Pat” Foley, 70 of Madison and formerly of Venice, Illinois passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Pat was born on April 30, 1952, in Granite City; the son of the late Edward and Lucia (Saucier) Foley. Pat was a photographer for the Granite City Press Record and a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Venice. He served his country in the United States Army and had a love of photography his entire life. He served on the Venice History Committee and in his free time he loved spending time with his family. Pat will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
Pat is survived by and will be missed by his sons, Ian Foley of Granite City, Illinois and Jared Foley of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Landon Foley of Benld, Illinois and Lorelai Foley of Benld, Illinois; sister, Meridel Buscher of Brighton, Illinois and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Denise (Mangiaracino) Foley, whom he married on November 1, 1980, and his brother, Edward Foley.
In celebration of Pat’s life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023. Memorials may be made to the Venice History Committee. www.irwinchapel.com