Joseph William Dickie, 57 of Granite City, IL died on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Washville, IL.
He was born on March 8, 1965 in Granite City, IL to Joe Dickie and Sandra (Cowan) Goodman.
Joseph was a self- employed auto/motorcycle mechanic and painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting. Joseph also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Amanda Dickie of Granite City and Brittney Dickie of Granite City; 4 grandchildren; a brother, Justin Dickie and 2 sisters: Melissa Pace of Washville, IL and Joelle Schubert of St. Louis, MO.
Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Joe Dickie; mother and step father, Sandra and Michael Goodman and a son, Joseph Michael Dickie.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
