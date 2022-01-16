He was born on August 9, 1974 in St. Louis, MO to Paul and Donna Lombardo.
Joseph owned his own lawn care service and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Besides his parents, Joseph is survived by his girlfriend of 8 years, Staci Donelson of Granite City; a daughter, Brittany Lombardo of MO; 5 sons: Joshua Lombardo, Jeremy Lombardo, Jacob Lombardo, Dominic Lombardo all of MO, and Jeffery Lombardo of IL; 2 grandchildren: Sadie and Grayson; 2 brothers: Anthony Lombardo and Jeffery Lombardo both of MO and a sister, Jennifer Lombardo of MO.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
