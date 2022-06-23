Joseph Bolt Jr.

Joseph “Joe” William Bolt Jr., age 60 of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. Joe was born on December 25, 1961, in Granite City, IL.
During his college years, he was a member of Gamma Nu Literary Society at Illinois College. He had many friends, brothers, and made great memories.
On July 15, 1983, Joe married Jennifer Miles, the love of his life and best friend, in Granite City, IL. Joe retired as Senior Coordinator from Madison County Community Development after many years of dedicated service. He was passionate about helping those in need.
Music was an important part of Joe’s life. He was a gifted musician with the most beautiful voice. He played the guitar and sang in the bands Apogee and Binge. He shared the stage with Jennifer and many talented musicians.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Bolt Sr., and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Morris and Joann Miles.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer Bolt of Pontoon Beach, IL; loving children, Lauren (fiancé John Montanye) Bolt of Edwardsville, IL and Tyler (DeAnna) Bolt of Collinsville, IL; dear mother, Betty ‘Joyce’ Bolt of Granite City, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Darla and Gregg Harrison of Orlando, Fl; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Helen Miles of Edwardsville, IL; nephews, Blake and Austin Harrison; extended family and many friends.
Joe will be remembered for his kindness and unique sense of humor. He touched so many lives and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He made life funny and wanted to make everyone around him happy. He enjoyed gardening, camping, and singing around the campfire. He loved spending time with his family, cooking meals on the Traeger, and karaoke nights.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Good Samaritan House in Granite City, Salvation Army Granite City Chapter, Shriners Hospital for Children, or American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to family online at www.irwinchapel.com.