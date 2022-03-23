Wood River
Jordon Jeffrey Padgett, 25, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his residence.
Born July 15, 1996 in Maryville, he was the son of Nancy (Padgett) and Eric Bickel of Granite City and Bobby Foltz of Wood River.
Following graduation from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a diesel mechanic while stationed in South Korea and Germany. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing pool.
He married Nia Nugroho in Indonesia. She survives
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are a daughter, Natalie J. Padgett; grandparents, Belinda Steinkoenig, Bobbie Valdez, Sherri Foltz, Robin Koehler, Jeff, Sr. (Terry) Padgett, Roger (De) Bickel; brothers, Gavin Brawley of Wood River, Mitchell Bickel and Hunter Bickel both of Granite City; sisters, Kaitlyn Foltz of Pontoon Beach, Madison Padgett of Granite City; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Thomas Foltz and brother, Jacob Foltz.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm, Sunday, March 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.