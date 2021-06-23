Jordan Scott Masters, 30, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Born February 15, 1991 in Alton, he was the son of Michael A. and Angela K. (Collison) Masters.
Jordan was a student and graduated from the Illinois Center for Autism.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmothers, Evelyn "Wanda" Masters of East Alton, Bonnie Collison of Granite City; three brothers, Jesse Masters of Granite City, Joshua Masters of Collinsville and Jacen Masters of Godfrey; and aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Friday, June 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Darrin Masters will officiate.
Burial will be in Berrong Cemetery near Gipsy, MO.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.