Jonella R. Clements, 73, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Foxes Grove Supportive Living in Wood River. She was born August 17, 1948 in Granite City, a daughter of the late John and Ella (Squires) Clements and was lovingly raised by William Lester and Bernice Squires. She had worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone with ten years of service as a secretary. She enjoyed needlework counted cross-stitch work, was known for her beautiful artistic penmanship and had a love of gardening. She had a beautiful voice and loved her days of singing with the chorus and church choir. She was a former longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City and had a special love for dogs. Jonella will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Patti Bobb of Glen Carbon; a daughter, Jennifer Lyerla of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Austin Bobb, Raven Scott-Bowman, Ryan Bobb, Frank Lyerla and Mackenzie Lyerla; a sister, Donna Gipson of Memphis, Tennessee; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nelson.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter and may be accepted at the funeral home.