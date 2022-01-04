Jonathan Stephan Hogue, 49, of Granite, IL died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on April 26, 1972 on Granite City, IL to Lupie (Hogue) Hayes.
Jonathan is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Hall of Granite City, IL; a brother, Ezekiel Hogue of Hawaii; a sister, Mary Bowles of Granite City, IL; step-dad, William C. Hayes III of Granite City; 2 nieces: Josie Hogue and Brooke Bowles both of Granite City and aunts, uncles and cousins .
Jonathan is preceded in death by his mother.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
