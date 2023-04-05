Jolene Susan Economy, 79, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Born February 11, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Armand Jacob and Carrie Christine (Renfro) Kleb. She married the love of her life, Gus Economy Jr. on August 29, 1961, in Greenville, Illinois and he passed away on February 20, 2020. Jolene owned and operated Jolene’s Catering for many years. She had a lifetime of serving and cooking and helped to organize, prepare food, decorate and create a meaningful celebration for many families throughout the years. She had a voice and knew how to use it and had a heart of gold always willing to help others. She was a former member of the Eastern Star where she had served as a president and was an active member of the Collinsville Senior Center and loved her days playing Bingo, Bridge and Bunco. She was an avid golfer and shot her first hole-in-one on her 50th Birthday and enjoyed her trips to the casino or just figuring out what and where we can go out to eat. She loved her dog, Clyde and always looked forward to a good party, celebrating the holidays and family gatherings. Jolene cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the loving and special times shared with them all. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Gary Cosby of Granite City and Babette and Don Cox of Collinsville; seven grandchildren and spouses, Derrick Cox, Dylan and Ashley Cox, Dustin and Amanda Murphy, Ashley and Ken Storck, Tara and Chris Glynn, Rachel and Austin Henry and Hope and Scott Trupiano; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Armand and Jodee Kleb of Collinsville; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gene Gamble of Glen Carbon; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Andy and Debi Economy of Madsion; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Floyd Cook.
In celebration of her vibrant life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Memorials may be made to the BJC Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179 or to the Collinsville Senior Center, 420 East Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234 and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com