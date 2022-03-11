Johnny Lee Cottrell, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home in Granite City, IL.
He was born on January 13, 1956 in Granite City, IL to Richard and Hilda (Collins) Cottrell.
Johnny married Mindy Krug in Granite City, IL on July 2, 1976.
The loving husband, father and PaPaw was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge and a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed music and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Johnny is survived by his wife, parents, a daughter, Jamie (Sean) Lakatos of Granite City, IL; a son, Wes (Emily) Cottrell of Edwardsville, IL; 4 grandchildren: Colin Lakatos, Wyatt Cottrell, Brynna Cottrell and Ozias Lakatos and 2 brothers: Tom Cottrell of Granite City, IL and Jim (Martha) Cottrell of Granite City, IL and a beloved niece and nephews.
Johnny is preceded in death by his sister in law, Tracie Cottrell and his cousin and best friend, Ed Smith.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
