John E. Rice, 52, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born December 26, 1970, in Granite City, a son of Charles and Bonnie L. (Hinchcliff) Hungate of Granite City. John loved spending time and going to eat with his family. He was an avid fan of Square Bob, loved to smile and bring cheer to all around him. He graduated from the Granite City School District and enjoyed many years working with William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lana and Brent Bennett of Bellville, Ohio and Darla Powell of Pearland, Texas; a stepbrother, Robbie Hungate of Elizabethtown, Illinois; two stepsisters and stepbrothers-in-law, Debrah and Richard Linder of Eldorado, Illinois and Karla and Chris Mossman of Equality, Illinois; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew J. Cottrell.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or to the William M. BeDell ARC and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com