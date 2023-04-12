John Ray Williams, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:27 p.m. Tues. Apr. 11, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
He was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Caraway, AR to the late Josie (Vines) Cameron and John M. Williams.
On Nov. 26, 1954, he and Evelyn Sue Conner were married in Osceola, AR. She survives.
John was a U.S. Airforce Korea war veteran. He then worked for Bi-State Transportation and retired as a mechanic.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters: Llena Rene’ Williams of Granite City and Burlie Johnnette (Jay Tucker) Williams of Madison, WI; 2 sons: Steven D. (Tammy) Williams and James Lloyd (Danielle) Williams of Granite City; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Joe Donald Williams, Clayton Williams, Grady Williams, Delia Faye Clements and Shirley M. Andrews.
There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family.
