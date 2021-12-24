John R. Boneau, age 80, of Granite City, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. John was born on September 19, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late John P. Boneau and Dorothy Jeanne (Prothro) Boneau.
John graduated from Collinsville High School in 1959 and went on to study electrical technology at DeVry University and graduated in 1961.On June 2, 1962, John married Shirley A. Crane, the love of his life in Granite City, IL, and Shirley passed away on March 3, 2012. He retired as an electrical supervisor from Granite City Steel in 2000, after 38 years of dedicated service. Before becoming a supervisor at the mill, he served as Union President. After retiring in 2000, John owned and operated JB’s Electro-Tech until his passing and worked as a well-respected electrical inspector for The City of Granite City. He also mentored up and coming electricians and instituted a program to help certify/license electricians for The City of Granite City.
As a dedicated father, he coached soccer, baseball, and softball teams during his free time. John was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, a classic car enthusiast, and moto sports fan. John was also a great cook (BBQ especially) who became a member of the Kansas City Barbeque Society and went on to judge many competitions. Most of all, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. As a proud grandfather, he reveled in all of his grandchildren’s various achievements including college, baseball and softball, motocross events, and law enforcement.
John was the most hardworking, dedicated man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. John was a devoted family man who never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children, John Joseph Boneau Sr., of Worden, IL, Suzanne Y. (Scott Magulick) Mitchel of Lambertville, MI, and Julie A. Minxolli of Naples, FL; loving companion, Marianne Hasick of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to John J. Boneau Jr., Elizabeth N. Mitchel, Andrew K. Mitchel, Chloe S. Freischmidt, and Van L. Freischmidt; sisters, Patricia Beard of Collinsville, IL, and Teresa Ligibel of Collinsville, IL; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Grace Church East Campus in Pontoon Beach, IL, with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating. John will be laid to rest next to Shirley at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
