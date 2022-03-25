John Joseph Vaughn, age 89, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL. John was born on June 18, 1932 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late John Richard Vaughn and Lillian E. (Berger) Vaughn.
John was a United States Navy veteran who proudly served his country with honor. He was a devoted family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. John worked as a machinist at American Steel in Granite City, IL, for 28 years. After American Steel, John worked for the civil service and retired as a watercraft maintenance technician. John loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his second wife, Terri Morgan-Vaughn on September 26, 2013; and by his siblings, Joan Ryder and Jerry Vaughn.
He is survived by his loving children, Jeff (Sharon) Vaughn of St. Charles, MO, Jennifer (Skip) Robertson of Ashland, IL and Janette (Vernon) Shelby of Troy, IL; proud grandfather to Joshua (Jill) Vaughn, Chelsea (Tyler)Masters, Justin (Becky) Robertson, Nicole (Zach) Brase, Brandon (Veronica Caudill) Shelby and Blake Shelby; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Unity Hospice or Siteman Cancer Center. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.