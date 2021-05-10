John James Worthen, age 92, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home. John was born on August 24, 1928 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late James Leslie Worthen and Daisy (Enyart) Worthen.
John was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On August 9, 1955, John married Loretta Mae Jones, the love of his life in Granite City, IL, and Loretta passed away on October 16, 2020. John retired as a manager from Laclede Gas in St. Louis, MO, after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake in his pontoon boat. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. John loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his brother, Monroe Worthen.
He is survived by his loving sons, Wayne (Kathy) Worthen and Richard (Donna) Worthen, both of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Eric (Caitlin) Worthen, Sarah (David) Hecht, Stephanie (Michael) Koishor and Christopher (Megan) Worthen; proud great-grandfather to Ben Worthen, Scarlett Hecht, Miles Worthen and Cameron Hecht; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating.
John will be laid to rest next to Loretta at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.